Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS.

NYSE:SAVE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.18. 152,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,973. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99.

SAVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

