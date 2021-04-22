Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS.

NYSE:SAVE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.18. 152,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,973. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99.

SAVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

