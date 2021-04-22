Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Spin Master to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.82.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TSE:TOY opened at C$40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.94. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$42.35.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$639.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$629.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Spin Master will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.