Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) PT Raised to $10.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

LOV opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.62. Spark Networks has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

In related news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $80,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,517. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spark Networks by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth $271,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

