S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $421.00 at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $407.00 to $421.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised S&P Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $402.54.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI opened at $382.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $269.40 and a 12-month high of $383.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.