Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,295 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In related news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.