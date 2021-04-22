Sonic Automotive (SAH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. On average, analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAH opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,522.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,706,723.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,976,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

