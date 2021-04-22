Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.94. 373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sompo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

