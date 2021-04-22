Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Snap’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNAP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

SNAP stock opened at $58.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Snap by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after acquiring an additional 755,676 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,462,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,117,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

