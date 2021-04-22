Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $88.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Snap from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,083,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Snap by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after acquiring an additional 755,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $262,462,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,117,000 after acquiring an additional 40,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,866 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

