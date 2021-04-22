Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,853,838. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $5,004,291.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091 in the last quarter.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

