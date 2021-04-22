Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of SMFKY opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $2.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.97%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

