Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.0407 on Major Exchanges

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $14.39 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion coin can now be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 353,892,803 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

