SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 191,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,841. SLM has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

