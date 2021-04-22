Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.09.

Shares of SNBR stock traded down $14.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,511. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.85. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.20.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $1,303,134.00. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

