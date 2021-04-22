Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Lifted to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

SCCAF opened at $24.70 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.