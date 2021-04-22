SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 67.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.7% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 55,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 8,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.15 billion, a PE ratio of -602.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.