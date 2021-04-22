SlateStone Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of Consolidated Water worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 29,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,410.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

