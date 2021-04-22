SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Announces Earnings Results

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.63. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $385,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.