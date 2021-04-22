Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 675 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 569,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,337,000 after buying an additional 34,006 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 35.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $93.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

