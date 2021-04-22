Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 1.7% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $256.81. The stock had a trading volume of 24,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,670. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.37. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

