Sky Investment Group LLC Buys 146 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,692,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.64. The company had a trading volume of 60,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,649. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $143.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.83 and a 200 day moving average of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

