Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021 // Comments off

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €112.40 ($132.24).

SIX2 opened at €107.40 ($126.35) on Wednesday. Sixt has a one year low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a one year high of €120.20 ($141.41). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €109.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €96.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -151.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.