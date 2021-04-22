Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €112.40 ($132.24).

SIX2 opened at €107.40 ($126.35) on Wednesday. Sixt has a one year low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a one year high of €120.20 ($141.41). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €109.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €96.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -151.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

