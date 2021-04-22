SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives $134.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

SITM traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $95.57. The company had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,765. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.31 and a 200-day moving average of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.13 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $34,911.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,113.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,293 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

