SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96.

SITE Centers stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.77. 49,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,647. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.50 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $14.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

SITC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised SITE Centers from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.65.

SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

