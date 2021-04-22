Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives €36.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €36.33 ($42.75).

LIGHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a twelve month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a twelve month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.