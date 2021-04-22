Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Signet has outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost from the company’s recently raised first-quarter and fiscal 2022 view. Management highlighted that strategic efforts, and gains from stimulus, tax refunds and consumer enthusiasm on vaccine rollouts are acting as tailwinds. Sturdy conversion and average ticket values were added positives. Incidentally, Signet now projects total revenues in the bracket of $6-$6.14 billion and same-store sales of 17-20% for fiscal 2022. It continues to anticipate stronger sales performance in the first half. The company also anticipates gross cost savings of $50-$75 million in fiscal 2022 from operational efficiencies, which are likely to partly offset the higher investments. However, management continues to envision same-store sales to be negative in the second half.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of SIG opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.55. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $19,969,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,041,000 after acquiring an additional 467,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 434,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 428,583 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

