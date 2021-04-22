Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Issue $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.
SBNY stock opened at $239.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.59 and its 200-day moving average is $157.79. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $249.94.
Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.
