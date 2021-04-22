Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Issue $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

SBNY stock opened at $239.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.59 and its 200-day moving average is $157.79. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $249.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.35.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

