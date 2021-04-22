Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Shares of SBNY traded up $8.57 on Thursday, reaching $247.84. 9,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. UBS Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.82.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.