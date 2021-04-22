Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Get Sientra alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIEN. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

Shares of SIEN opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. Sientra has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. The company had revenue of $22.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sientra will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.