Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 135.92 ($1.78).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 154.45 ($2.02) on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 82.62 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 163.55 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 153.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -18.39.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Tamara Ingram purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

