Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 594 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 517.55 ($6.76).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 474.50 ($6.20) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 519.80 ($6.79). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 494 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 457.07. The firm has a market cap of £14.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

