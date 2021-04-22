Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.47. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

