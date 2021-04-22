SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SGSOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SGS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SGS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded SGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SGS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. SGS has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.8901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. SGS’s payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

