SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.5% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,373,000,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after buying an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after buying an additional 2,262,857 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,519,834,000 after buying an additional 1,029,507 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.