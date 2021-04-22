Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings. Semtech reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,236. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Semtech by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 187,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC opened at $68.96 on Monday. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 97.13, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average is $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

