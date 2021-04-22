Selfkey (KEY) Trading Down 26.3% This Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $75.06 million and approximately $17.48 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00070761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.51 or 0.00735702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00096145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,713.07 or 0.08571867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00050750 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,588,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

