Seigniorage Shares Reaches Market Cap of $2.80 Million (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $99,767.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00061732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00274413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $542.66 or 0.01001850 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00024290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.09 or 0.00646326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,795.93 or 0.99317823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars.

