SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.13. Approximately 1,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 77,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.60.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -63.52 and a beta of 1.17.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SecureWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCWX)
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
