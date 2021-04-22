SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.13. Approximately 1,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 77,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.60.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -63.52 and a beta of 1.17.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $139.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.63 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

