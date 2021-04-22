Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Declares GBX 3.65 Dividend

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SIR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 374 ($4.89). 329,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 356.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 308. Secure Income REIT has a one year low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a one year high of GBX 387.50 ($5.06).

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

