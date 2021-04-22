Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Declares GBX 3.65 Dividend

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON SIR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 374 ($4.89). 329,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 356.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 308. Secure Income REIT has a one year low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a one year high of GBX 387.50 ($5.06).
Secure Income REIT Company Profile
