SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $70.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment traded as high as $54.87 and last traded at $54.75, with a volume of 120136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SEAS. Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,882 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 707,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,044,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,755 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $22,012,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $17,745,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.94 million. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.