Seagen (SGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Seagen to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Seagen to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $147.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a 12-month low of $134.51 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,308 shares of company stock worth $12,765,502 in the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

