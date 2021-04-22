Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seagate is well positioned to gain from solid demand for 16 terabyte (TB) products along with 18 TB drives. The company expects recovery in enterprise markets to gather pace in 2021, which augurs well for its nearline and mission-critical drives. Rebounding video and image applications’ market as well as higher sale of consumer drives and uptick in PC shipments augur well. Seagate also expects increases in uptake of its mass capacity storage solutions in the cloud and edge computing verticals. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nevertheless, legacy segment is likely to bear the brunt of sluggish IT spending across small and medium enterprises, at least in the near term. Rising costs due to COVID-19 amid stiff competition in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion at least in the near term.”

Several other analysts have also commented on STX. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Seagate Technology from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Shares of STX opened at $83.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after buying an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,536,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

