Scotiabank Trims Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price to $143.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $145.00 to $143.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.37.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $111.50 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

