Scotiabank Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $84.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FANG. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,187,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,755 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.