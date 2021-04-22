Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Increased by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 4.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after buying an additional 22,461,332 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,445,000 after buying an additional 160,761 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after buying an additional 782,186 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,690,000 after buying an additional 295,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after buying an additional 518,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.63. 22,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,865. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $62.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.51.

