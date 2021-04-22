Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 7.9% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $50,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,552,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 257,597 shares in the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,580,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 426,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 165,699 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.86. 2,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,112. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $140.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

