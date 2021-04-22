Schwab Charitable Fund Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,524,211. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $52.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

