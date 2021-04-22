Schwab Charitable Fund Takes $10.34 Million Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 168,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,000. Schwab Charitable Fund owned 0.20% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $54,927,000.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.86 million. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

