Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 29,160 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Schwab Charitable Fund cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 553,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 29,160 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 30.4% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $295,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $610.18. 104,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,582,616. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $379.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $275.40 and a 1 year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

