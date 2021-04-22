Schwab Charitable Fund Makes New $4.47 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Truist lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Shares of UBER traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 505,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,447,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.